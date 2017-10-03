A Toronto man who died after a canoe capsized in the Kawartha Lakes area on the weekend has been identified as Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi, 18, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Ahmadi was from North York, the OPP said in a news release on Tuesday. His body was pulled from Sturgeon Lake, just north of Lindsay, Ont., at about 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Next of kin have been notified.

The OPP's underwater search and rescue team is continuing to search for another man who is missing. The OPP's aviation services, with the help of the force's helicopter, helped in the search on Sunday.

Police said the canoe was carrying four men, all from Toronto, when it capsized early Sunday. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 2:35 a.m.

"It was a really foggy. There was really dense fog on the lake," Const. Jackie Hildenbrand, of the City of Kawartha Lakes's OPP detachment, said Tuesday.

"It's my understanding that a group of friends were cottaging."

Officers in a civilian boat rescued one man from the lake, while another managed to swim safely to shore. The canoe was recovered several hundred metres from shore.

None of the men were wearing life jackets when the canoe capsized.

Hildenbrand said police have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the capsizing and said the incident is still under investigation.

Police said they will continue to provide updates on the search effort whenever possible. The search will continue in the area until dusk and resume in the morning.

"They are still on the water looking," Hildenbrand said.