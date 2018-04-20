Victim, suspect in Cannington house shooting knew each other, police say

Durham Regional Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Cannington, about 60 kilometres northeast of Newmarket.

Police responded to a home on Hillside Crescent at around 1 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man dead.

They arrested the suspected shooter at the home without incident.

"We don't necessarily know the relationship yet, however we do know that they both had access to the house," said Durham police Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg.

Wagenberg said that the two men "were known to each other," but he could not confirm if they were roommates.

"We're still working through exactly what their relationship was," he added.

Durham Police investigators inside the home on Hillside Crescent. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Neither man's identity has been released, pending notification of next of kin.

While police said they are not looking for any further suspects, they are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Durham police homicide squad.