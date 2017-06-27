Early morning raids at several Canna Clinic locations in Toronto and Vancouver last week ended with the seizure of nearly more than 200 kg of marijuana and related products, as well as over $350,000 in cash, Toronto police allege.

The raids were carried out last Thursday at 15 locations, 12 of which were in Toronto. Seven of the Toronto raids took place in stores, with the other five happening at private residences, said Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

A total of 80 Canna Clinic employees were arrested, charged and released on scene, Toronto police said Tuesday.

Officers seized a total of 178 kg of marijuana, 48 kg of THC edible products, 6.8 kg of shatter, a highly potent version of pot, and 19 kg of cannabis resin. One vehicle was also seized, police say.

"The law still makes what these people are doing illegal," Pugash said last week. "We've been absolutely clear that as long as the law says selling cannabis without federal government authority remains a crime, we will continue to enforce the law."

He added that Toronto police have executed warrants at these same locations before.

"We will continue to enforce the law — if we charge people with repeated offences, that's an issue for the courts to deal with."

Last June, police charged 23 people after raiding three Canna Clinics and one Cannabis Culture location in Toronto. At the time, they said the marijuana and other illegal substances they seized were worth more than $289,000.