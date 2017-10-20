A small, chef-run Toronto restaurant has nabbed a top spot in the Canada's Best New Restaurant's list.

The Queen Street West eatery, Canis, earned second place on the Air Canada's enRoute magazine's popular list.

The first place honour went to Battuto, a 20-seat Italian diner in Quebec City.

The list was curated by enRoute's restaurant critic Andrew Braithwaite, who dined in more than 30 new restaurants in his search for the 10 best.

The Canis website describes the restaurant's food as "simple and accessible" dishes that are "inspired by the bounty of Canada." (Canis/Instagram)

The winners were announced Thursday in Toronto and will be featured in the November issue of enRoute magazine.

"Edmonton felt like a different city than the one I'd visited on my four previous tours, and the new hockey arena is a game-changer," Braithwaite said Thursday in a release. "The cocktail scene has always been strong, and there's clearly a passion for creating art on the plate, too."

Here's a look at the full list:

1. Battuto, Quebec City

2. Canis, Toronto

3. Bar Von Der Fels, Calgary

4. Mak N Ming, Vancouver

5. Clementine, Edmonton

6. Cafe Linnea, Edmonton

7. Riviera, Ottawa

8. Brothers Food & Wine, Toronto

9. Marconi, Montreal

10. Alder Room, Edmonton