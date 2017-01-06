Two Canadians have been arrested in Bermuda and charged with importing drugs, according to the Bermuda Police Service.

Bermuda police said in an email to CBC Toronto that a woman, 25, has been charged with of importing a controlled drug, and a man, 35, has been charged with importing a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.

Police said the pair appeared in court in Hamilton, Bermuda on Thursday, were remanded into custody and are due back in court on Feb. 1.

Robin Simmons II, spokesperson for the Bermuda Police Service, said the pair were involved in a "medical emergency" at the Hamilton Princess Hotel on Dec. 20.

The two were taken to hospital, where they were treated. Simmons said the two were then arrested on suspicion of importing fentanyl to Bermuda.

Police said the two did not enter a plea. The case is still under investigation.