A Milton, Ont., woman named Alaa Al-Muhandis is among the 39 people killed in the New Year's Day attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub, CBC News has learned.

Al-Muhandis's brother Mohammad says he received a call from her husband on Monday.

"He told me that she passed away. I don't know even know how to tell my mom," said Mohammad Al-Muhandis in an interview.

Al-Muhandis, from Milton, Ont., was among those killed in the shooting at an Istanbul nightclub. (Facebook)

Sources in Turkey confirmed that a woman named Alaa Al-Muhandis was among the victims of the attack, in which a gunman shot his way into the Reina nightclub around 1:15 a.m., just over an hour into the new year.

He killed a police officer and a civilian as he entered before opening fire at random inside. At least 69 people were injured in the carnage.

Mohammad Al-Muhandis said the news of his sister's death came as shock because he had no idea she was in Istanbul.

She had been in Jordan for the last two months visiting a sick friend, he said.

The last time he spoke to her was on Dec. 29th or 30th.

He said Al-Muhandis lived in Milton with her husband and two children.

Authorities close to identifying gunman

Relatives react at the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of the attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Osman Orsal/Reuters)

Authorities have obtained the fingerprints and a basic description of the gunman and are close to identifying him, according to Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus.

Eight people had been detained in connection to the attack. The gunman, who escaped, wasn't among the eight.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is claiming responsibility for the attack.