A Toronto woman who's trying to help evacuees fleeing Hurricane Irma says a Canadian Tire employee behaved in a "mind-boggling" fashion on Thursday, refusing to sell her aid supplies she wanted to send to Georgia.

Cheryl Basser says she reached out to friends organizing aid relief at the Beth Jacob Synagogue in Atlanta after seeing images of evacuees flooding into the city from Florida. They told her they badly needed cots, she says.

"People [in Atlanta] were being very gracious, opening their homes, preparing meals for evacuees but they just don't have enough beds," Basser told CBC Toronto.

"The thought was that since people were just running with whatever they had in their car, it's a long drive, let's at least give them something to lie down on when they get there," she explained.

Basser said she immediately reached out to stores in the Atlanta region to purchase air beds or cots for the aid organizers but they were all sold out.

But instead of quitting, she decided to buy local.

Shoppers encounter empty bread shelves ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma at a supermarket in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S. September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton - RC164C2D0970 (Gregg Newton/Reuters)

"My husband just said to me, 'We are here in Toronto. We have everything here, nothing is running out. Let's just secure a truck, go to the stores here, get the air mattresses and send it to them,'" she told CBC Toronto.

They went to a Canadian Tire store in Rexdale to buy around 300 to 500 beds. The store didn't have that many air mattresses, but helped them find a branch in Brampton with 190 beds in stock.

But when they arrived Thursday at the Queen Street and Airport Road location, Basser says, a Canadian Tire employee told them there was a limit of 10 products per customer. She also alleges the employee was rude.

'What flea market are you planning to sell this at?'

"When my husband explained to them that it was for humanitarian relief for evacuees coming into Atlanta, he made a mockery of it, saying, 'Yeah, right — what flea market are you planning to sell this at?,'" she said.

"We did not ask him for any discount; we did not ask him for any donation. We had a credit card in hand ready to sell it for the ticketed price and he refused to sell it to us," she explained.

Basser says she called Canadian Tire to rectify the situation.

"They were sympathetic but said there was not much they could do, because ... they cannot dictate to a store how much to release to a customer," she explained.

"It's absolutely mind-boggling to me. Even if I was selling at a flea market, I don't know why any store manager should care what I do with them," Basser asserted.

"If somebody can make $18,000 in minutes — which is what it would've cost us — I can't imagine why they wouldn't sell," she added, asking, "who's buying air mattresses, who's going camping, as fall and winter approaches?"

Canadian Tire sending aid supplies

Canadian Tire has confirmed they are now sending over 200 air mattresses to Atlanta by truck Friday evening.

The company did not respond to questions on their policies in situations like these but they did provide CBC Toronto with a written statement;

"We have been in contact with the customer supporting the hurricane evacuation relief efforts and we are working together to provide the equipment needed. We commend their efforts to help our U.S. neighbours impacted by the hurricane," the statement reads.