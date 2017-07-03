Police in New Mexico say a Canadian woman and her husband were found dead inside a vehicle parked near an interstate highway.

The bodies of Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, and Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, were found in a blue Dodge pickup last Thursday. Officers spotted the vehicle while responding to an unrelated incident, New Mexico State Police told CBC News.

Officers first thought the vehicle was stranded, media officer Carl Christensen said.

Police say they found the woman sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her husband was found in the driver's seat with a handgun between his legs, according to a police news release, and also appeared to have been shot in the head.

Police are still investigating what happened.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

On her Facebook page, Kokotkiewicz says she attended the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto.

Local media outlet the Dallas Morning News identified Jacob Kokotkiewicz as having served in the U.S. army.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on Instagram for the the teacher known to many as "Ms. K."

"I can't believe Ms. K is gone," said one comment.

"I should have gotten a picture, a hug or something, and I didn't because I expected to see her again."