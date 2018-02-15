The vast majority of Torontonians have probably never even heard his name, but Sam Richardson's former high school is doing its part to make sure its students learn who he was and what he did for Canada long ago.

Richardson was a household name in this city after his exploits at the 1934 British Empire Games and then the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

As part of a Black History month celebration Thursday, Central Tech officially renamed its front laneway, which runs between the school and its running track, Sam Richardson Way.

Central Tech's track team from the early 1930's. Sam Richardson is in the back row, thrid from the right. (Central Tech Alumni Association)

"I would say it's a very important and poignant story that was forgotten over time," said Richardson's son Stacey Turner Richardson. "I think that he would just be overjoyed with what's going on."

If you Google his name, you will discover Richardson was only 17 in 1934, and still a student at Central Tech, when he qualified to compete in the British Empire Games, now known as the Commonwealth Games.

Despite being one of the youngest competitors, Richardson won a gold medal in long jump and a silver medal in triple jump.

Sam Richardson's family members pose with the new street sign on the steps of Central Tech. (Martin Trainor/ CBC News)

His performance paved the way for Richardson to represent Canada at the Olympics two years later in Berlin — an event Adolf Hitler hoped to use to show the superiority of Nazi Germany and its "Aryan" athletes.

Stacey Turner Richardson poses under the new street sign with his father's name on it at Central Tech school (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

"I'm sure it was really hard for him; he was really young," said Richardson's granddaughter, Simone Smith.

"He had to leave Canada to go to a country that was really racist."

In addition to competing in the long jump and triple jump events in Berlin, Richardson was also a member of Canada's 4x100 metre relay team.

It was a race that would pit Richardson against one of his heroes, the iconic Jesse Owens of the United States. Owens, who was also black, won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics — a feat that famously flew in the face of Hitler's racist propaganda.

One of Owens's medals came in that relay race. Richardson and the Canadian team finished fifth.

Richardson was unable to capture an Olympic medal, but he was still a star to many back in Toronto, according to his son Stacey.

"You could go from Lakeshore all the way up to Steeles and somebody would know who Sam Richardson was," he said. "He was the talk of the town at the time."

Sam Richardson's son, Samuel Richardson lll, says this honour was a long time in coming. (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

Richardson died in 1989, and his family wondered if his legend might die with him. Stacey says Central Tech is ensuring his father's legacy will live on forever.

"It's a great feeling today, to finally see my dad's name on this track where he practised his perfection in athletics," he said.

Richardson's 18-year old great granddaughter. Jaylen Smith-Williams, was also at the unveiling of the new street sign. Smith-Williams never met Richards, and said learning about her great grandfather's accomplishments was an eye opener.

"I learned a lot about things that I didn't even know about him," she said.

His son, Samuel Richardson lll, said his dad would have considered Thursday's gesture by the school a great honour.

"He would really appreciate it if he's looking down on us."