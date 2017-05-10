In a case that's a tragic twist on stories of violence involving Canadians in Mexico, police there are investigating a homicide in which a Canadian is the accused, not the victim. The man has been charged with murder in the death of a 23-year-old Mexican woman killed inside a hotel room at a Cancun resort.

Mexican officials will only release the initials of the man charged, M.K. They have released a photo, his eyes blurred to conceal his identity.

Gabriela Jaramillo was reportedly beaten inside a room at this upscale resort (Playa Resorts)

However, Mexican media and a source identify the man as 33-year-old Michael Kalata. At least one Mexican news outlet is reporting he's from Toronto.

The last photo Gabriela Jaramillo posted on her Facebook, two days before she died. (Facebook)

The young woman who was killed, Gabriela Jaramillo, was from Saltillo, Mexico, and travelled to Cancun for a beach vacation.

One of the last photos Gabriela Jaramillo posted on Facebook, her last name scrawled in the sand.

By phone, one of her friends said Jaramillo was excited to go see a Canadian man she had only ever referred to as "Mike." The friend had never met the man. Another friend also said she didn't know the Canadian charged. Neither friend agreed to have her name used.

The killing happened on April 22. Someone called 9-11 from a room at the all-inclusive Gran Caribe Resort, located along the Cancun hotel strip. The Mexican State Attorney's office in Quintana Roo, which is in charge of the investigation, reported it appeared the victim and the Canadian man charged were in a relationship.

The State Attorney's Office reports the Canadian suspect has been in custody since the date of the killing, though he has spent most of that time in hospital, after reporting he felt ill. Late last week, he was charged with homicide and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Consular services being provided for Canadian suspect

Global Affairs Canada confirmed via email that "consular services are being provided to the Canadian citizen detained in Cancun, Mexico." Spokesperson John Babcock said officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information and due to privacy concerns will not confirm the suspect's name.

Jaramillo's Facebook page, which has now been turned into a memorial, shows a picture of her last name written in the sand, posted days before her death. The university student posted her most recent photo two days before she died. In it, she poses, smiling, wearing sunglasses and a bathing suit.

If you have information about this case, please email lorenda.reddekopp@cbc.ca