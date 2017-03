Canada may be known for exporting maple syrup, poutine and hockey — but this country has produced inventions that have changed the world.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston and co-author Tom Jenkins have chronicled 150 of these inventions in their recent book Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier and Happier.

How many do you know?