The family of Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart says his body was "found peacefully in the ocean" Friday after he disappeared Tuesday while diving in the Florida Keys.

"There are no words," says a Facebook post by Stewart's sister Alexandra.

"We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search, and happy that Rob passed while doing what he loved. We are working on how best to honour his incredible work."

His sister asks for privacy now in order for the family to grieve.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a body was found Friday about 90 metres from where the 37-year old Stewart surfaced from a dive on Tuesday and then disappeared.

This Jan. 25, 2013 photo shows Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Stewart's diving partner lost consciousness as he got into the dive boat and Stewart's family believes he too may have lost consciousness.

Stewart was in Florida filming a follow up movie to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, called Sharkwater Extinction.

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help the search for Rob Stewart has raised more than $189,000.

Rob Stewart is seen free diving with Caribbean reef sharks near Freeport, Bahamas. (Veruschka Matchett/Sharkwater Productions)

Not the news we were hoping/praying for. My heartfelt sympathies go out to family & friends of #RobStewart. — @JohnTory

#RIP #RobStewart Thanks for inspiring divers and non divers alike to be agents of positive change for the ocean #TeamOceam #Legacy 🦈🌊🌎 pic.twitter.com/TvJibuJEgP — @projectaware

Rob Stewart on The Hour on July 9, 2007