A Canadian detained in Belize earlier this week in connection with the death of an Ontario woman and her American boyfriend has been charged with robbery, police in the Central American country say.

Const. Ricardo Cal told CBC Toronto on Friday the man remains a person of interest in what police have deemed a murder investigation, but had been transferred from custody of police in Corozal to the coastal resort town of Placencia, 297 kilometres away.

The bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, and U.S. citizen Drew De Voursney, 36, were found in a sugarcane field outside Corozal, where the two lived, nearly one week ago.

Police have said the couple's wrists were duct taped and the bodies were badly decomposed. Both were strangled, an autopsy found.

On Thursday, news emerged that the Canadian had been detained as part of the investigation.

CBC Toronto has confirmed that man's name is John Deshaies. He was a tenant of Matus's in Belize, her family says.

John Deshaies, who was a tenant of Francesca Matus in Belize, has been deemed a person of interest in the investigation into her death. Deshaies maintains he is wrongly accused. (Channel 7 Belize)

Asked if he had any involvement in Matus's death, Deshaies told local media outlet 7News Belize he believed he was wrongly accused.

"Not at all. She's a very good friend of mine. Absolutely not," he said.

Couple reported missing one day before Matus set to fly to Canada

Matus and De Voursney were reported missing after leaving a bar in the coastal town of Corozal on the night of April 25 — one day before Matus, a mother of two, was scheduled to fly back to Canada.

But when a friend went to Matus's home in Belize to drive her to the airport, she was nowhere to be found.

"When I arrived there to pick her up, the gate was closed and the car was gone," Joe Milholen told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

The Corozal Police Department confirmed that it found Francesca Matus's white Izuzu SUV on Sunday afternoon. (Channel 7 Belize)

That prompted nearly a week of anxiety for Matus's family, who had been holding out hope she would be found alive.

On Sunday, police found Matus's SUV, a white Isuzu Rodeo, abandoned in a field about six kilometres outside of town.

'Shocked,' 'sickened'

"Shocked … sickened … devastated are just a few words that come to mind," Ivana Pucci, Matus's cousin, said via Facebook Messenger when asked how the family was coping on Monday.

According to family, Matus was originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and lived in Markham before moving recently to Keswick, Ont., north of Toronto. She worked as a property manager and had two adult sons.

Described as a "snowbird," Matus spent winters in Belize and owned a beach property in Corozal. "She absolutely loved it," Pucci said.

De Voursney was a former Marine from the Atlanta area, according U.S. media reports.

The Canadian government has said it is assisting both the families of the Canadian detained and of Matus.

In a statement, Global Affairs spokesperson Austin Jean said consular officials "remain in regular contact with local authorities to gather additional information," but would not provide further information citing privacy considerations.