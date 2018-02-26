A number of Canada's Olympic athletes touched down in Toronto Monday afternoon following the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were among the cohort who were greeted by a wave of applause and a wall of flashing cameras as they arrived at Pearson airport at 4 p.m. ET.

The pair's first-place wins in ice dancing and team figure skating in South Korea brought their total Olympic medal count to five, making them the most decorated figure skaters in the history of the Games.

"It's so nice to be back on Canadian soil and [we're] so happy to bring our medals home and celebrate with the country," Virtue told CBC Toronto at arrivals. "The support we received has been just tremendous and we're really grateful for that."

Virtue and Moir returned from retirement to make another run at the Olympics. During the opening ceremonies, they foreshadowed Canada's historic performance by carrying the flag, only to go on to capture the spotlight of the Pyeongchang Games.

Virtue and Moir delivered a record performance in the short dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

They opened the Winter Olympics with flawless programs during the team event, helping Canada win a runaway gold medal. Then they dazzled in the short dance and, in their estimation, had their finest free dance of their lives to edge out Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron for gold.

Their third gold medal matched the Olympic record for a figure skater.

Their five Olympic medals overall broke the record, which they had shared since the team event.

"I just couldn't believe it," Moir said of their win in the free dance.

"Honestly in many ways that's exactly what we expected to do, it's how we do it in training every day. But to actually have the skate of your life, and have your dreams come true, I don't know, I guess what was going through my mind is how thankful I was to share that with Tess and share it with the country."

While Canada's women's hockey team didn't clinch the medal they wanted, Natalie Spooner says she's concentrating on improving her game to take a run at the Americans in the next Winter Games. (Mike Cole/CBC)

With her silver medal draped around her neck, Canadian hockey player Natalie Spooner was greeted by family when she arrived in her hometown.

"It's so nice to be home and kind of get to share the medal with my friends and family and with the community," she told CBC Toronto.

The Canadian women's hockey team suffered a devastating loss to the U.S., ending its three consecutive Olympic gold-medal reign.

Natalie Spooner chased Canada's fourth straight Winter Olympics win in Pyeongchang. (Kevin Light)

But the right-shooting veteran with the Canadian women's national team says this performance adds fuel for the next Winter Games.

"When you have a goal that's so high, of reaching a gold medal and we come up short, it's definitely motivation going forward. And [we're] definitely going to train harder than ever for the next Olympics," she said.

Heather Moyse returned for a fourth time to the Olympic bobsleigh track in Pyeongchang. (Mike Cole/CBC)

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Heather Moyse returned to the Olympic bobsleigh track in Pyeongchang alongside rookie partner Alyssia Rissling in the women's two-man event.

"This Games was really different for me because I came back for a different reason. So instead of coming back because I wanted to add another medal to my collection, I came back because my whole goal was to help someone see how far I could get them," Moyse said of returning after spending four-years in retirement.

The pair finished sixth behind Moyse's former partner Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George who claimed the bronze medal.

Heather Moyse, right, and Alysia Rissling high-five after their second heat of the women's two-man bobsleigh competition at the Winter Olympics. (The Associated Press)

The 2018 Winter Games were a resounding victory for the Canadian Olympic team with a record medal haul in Pyeongchang. Canada finished third overall behind Norway and Germany, with Canadian athletes collecting 11 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals for a total of 29 podium performances — breaking the record of 26 set at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.