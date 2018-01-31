A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for second-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old Brampton woman.

Peel Regional Police are searching for Nicholas Anthony Young, 46, of no fixed address in connection with the death of Hoden Said, 30.

Said was found with what police say were "obvious signs of trauma" to her body at a Brampton apartment on Saturday evening. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel police, said that officers were called to the residence on Hockley Path at about 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard a disturbance inside the apartment on Saturday afternoon. A man was seen walking away from the residence shortly after, the hood of his coat pulled over his head. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

According to a police news release, witnesses have told investigators that they heard a "disturbance" inside the apartment at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, a man was seen leaving the residence on foot.

Young is described as male, black, between 5'7" and 5'9" with a stocky build and missing part or all of his wedding-ring finger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2305 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Said's death marked Peel region's fourth homicide of the year.