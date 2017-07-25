Toronto's notorious bike lane vigilante, Kyle Ashley, is one step closer to fulfilling his mission of keeping the city's bike lanes clear of errant vehicles as Canada Post vows to stop its drivers from parking where they shouldn't.

Canada Post announced on Tuesday their vehicles will stop parking in bike lanes while making deliveries or pickups throughout Toronto after Ashley thrust the delinquent postal vehicles into the spotlight of his Twitter account.

"I'm elated by this, and hoping for more from other companies to follow this example," the parking enforcement officer said.

Although he has only been guarding the city's bike lanes for seven weeks, Ashley told CBC Toronto that Canada Post is the "worst offender" for violating cyclist's space, based on his personal observation.

"This problem isn't unique to Canada Post by any means," Ashley said on Monday. "They're right up there with the FedEx [and] all of these delivery companies, they are the most egregious offenders, followed by the people moving services — Ubers and taxis."

Ticketed and sat here and watched at least 8 cyclists of #BikeTO and #TOPoli be endangered by negligence. @FedExCanadaHelp will this end? pic.twitter.com/JGOIQoAumo — @TPS_ParkingPal

Riding a bicycle and armed with his smartphone, Ashley uses his Twitter account to highlight the physical dangers and financial penalties of blocking bike lanes.

He tweeted two photos of Canada Post vans invading lanes on College Street and Runnymede Street on Friday.

In one of the posts, he wrote, "The other day I was called a jerk. Today… This driver… Used more colourful language, calling me a f------ idiot."

.@canadaposthelps the other day I was called a jerk. Today... This driver ... Used more colorful language. Calling me f'ing idiot. #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/ZbkqVCAEq0 — @TPS_ParkingPal

.@canadapostcorp - issue tick for 150$ in #BikeTO lane driver says he is staying bc already gave ticket. Ask to move around corner. Told no. pic.twitter.com/pjD1cNfAQH — @TPS_ParkingPal

In an interview with CBC Toronto earlier this month, Ashley said that his presence helps deter people from breaking the law, which would cost them $157 by the end of the encounter.

As a result, Canada Post drivers are now expected to find a safe location to park for pickups or deliveries.

"Canada Post understands the concerns raised regarding safety and bike lanes in Toronto," the Crown corporation said in a statement. "As a result, we are instructing our employees to not park in bike lanes in the City of Toronto.

"If a safe parking location is not available, our employees are expected to avoid the stop, continue on their route and return any undelivered items to the depot."

Drivers are told to report any problem areas to their supervisor so a safety assessment can be done to find the best alternative.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory applauded Canada Post for listening to the concerns.

"By adjusting deliveries and drop-off locations, Canada Post showed the impact that an effective partnership can make when it comes to fighting congestion," Tory said in a statement. "This decision will help make the commute safer for cyclists."