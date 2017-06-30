Canada Day weekend in Toronto is shaping up to be a grab-bag of rain, humidity, sun and clouds.

Friday morning is kicking off with rain and a risk of thunderstorms into the afternoon. Humidity will make the day feel hot and sticky, with a high of 27 C in the afternoon.

Patio-sitters and barbecue planners, rejoice: the weather should clear in the evening, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 24 C.

Rain could return overnight and into Saturday, with the forecast calling for a spattering of light rain through the day, and the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The heat will stick around as well: temperatures will climb to about 26 C on Saturday, and will feel hotter thanks to the humidex.

Friday gets off to a wet start in Toronto, but Canada Day weekend should bring us some pockets of sun. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Weather forecasts for Saturday evening expect the rain to clear by about 8 p.m. — good news for those hoping to watch fireworks displays.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and warm, with a high of 26 C and with the possibility of some light rain returning in the late afternoon.

On Monday, the rainy, humid weather should be over and done with, with forecasts calling for a sunny day with a high of 25 C.