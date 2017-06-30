The Greater Toronto Area will be bustling this weekend with lots of special events happening all around the city for Canada's 150th anniversary. But some government services, grocery stores and LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed.

Find out what's open and closed below.

Food and drink

Select beer stores in Ottawa will be open on Saturday eh.

LCBO stores are closed on Saturday. They will have extended hours at some stores on Sunday and on Monday, will return to regular store hours.

Beer Stores will be closed on Saturday (except for four locations in the country's capital Ottawa). Seven GTA locations will have extended hours on Friday. Monday will go back to regular hours.

The Wine Rack will be open in three designated tourist areas on Saturday and Monday: Yonge and Dundas, Yonge and College, and Bay and Cumberland from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Garbage collection

Highrise apartments, condos, co-op buildings and some townhouses will have garbage, recycling and organics collection pushed to Tuesday instead of the usual Monday pick-up. Tuesday collection will be pushed to Wednesday. The rest of the week is business as usual.

Grocery stores

All major grocery stores are closed except those listed below:

Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens (60 Carlton St.) open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Most other Loblaws stores will be closed on Saturday

All Toronto Rabba's stores open 24 hours ​Bloor Street Market in the Manulife Centre open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods (87 Avenue Rd.) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro at 444 Yonge St. open 24 hours

The Kitchen Table locations have various opening times: 10 Queens Quay West (6 a.m. to 12 a.m.), 389 Spadina Rd. (7 a.m. to 12 a.m.), 595 Bay St. (6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.), 705 King St. West (6 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Transit

Dufferin station. (TTC.ca)

TTC will run regular Saturday hours on Canada Day and holiday hours on Monday

GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule on Monday

Services

Government services including banks, libraries, government offices and post offices will be closed on Saturday. Most services are also closed on Monday except the Toronto Public Library, which will be open. Extended Sunday hours are also in effect this weekend for 16 library branches so get out to your local branch and get reading.

Shopping

What's open Canada Day (Saturday):

Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yorkville Village (55 Avenue Rd.) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr.) - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.) - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Promenade (1 Promenade Cir.) - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

​Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.) - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's closed Canada Day (Saturday):

Dufferin Mall

​Scarborough Town Centre

​Yorkdale Shopping Centre

​Sherway Gardens

CF Fairview Mall

​Bayview Village will be closed but some restaurants in the shopping centre will still be open

Tourist attractions

The Art Gallery of Ontario is open all weekend, Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum is free on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and their new Wildlife Health Centre opens on Canada Day.

​Ripley's Aquarium is open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have a special Canada 150 celebration

Ontario Science Centre is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CN Tower will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will have a special fireworks show that can be seen from the observation deck, tickets must be purchased before 10:15 p.m.

Movie theatres are open.

Fort York is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have free admission.