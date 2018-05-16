Kathleen Wynne doesn't mind being the underdog

It's day eight of the campaign, with 22 days to go until the election. A lot has happened in the week since the campaign officially began — the PCs have maintained their lead, according to poll tracker, but the NDP are creeping up, while the Liberals have fallen into third place.

But there's still a lot of campaigning ahead. Here's your cheat sheet for the day.

Latest from the campaign

The moment

Andrea Horwath greets Jack Danger Steinberg in a diner in Paris on Tuesday. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

Andrea Horwath was in Toronto on Wednesday to tout her party's promise to make child care more affordable. But the NDP leader didn't have any more details on a key part of the plan.

Pressed by reporters, Horwath couldn't say what families earning more than $40,000 per year would pay for child care. The NDP promotes that "most" families would pay about $12 a day, but it's still unclear as to who would actually be paying that rate.

"Well, again, it's a sliding scale," Horwath said. Asked what the sliding scale might look like, Horwath pivoted.

"I think the most important thing is to acknowledge after 15 years of Liberal government, families are struggling to get affordable child care of a high quality. And our plan provides exactly that for everyday families."

Happening now

Doug Ford pledges 10 cents off a litre at the pump. Eliminating carbon price & reduce provincial tax on gas. He says under the liberals gas prices have doubled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onelxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onelxn</a> <a href="https://t.co/OvREQosgpz">pic.twitter.com/OvREQosgpz</a> —@chrisgloverCBC

Noted

During a campaign stop Tuesday, a reporter asked Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne what it felt like being the underdog this election.

She quickly shot back: "What does it feel like every time I've been going into an election?"

Wynne then ran through some of the upsets she has pulled off over the years including Wynne beating John Tory in 2007 in her Don Valley West riding, when he was leader of the PCs, and her suprise win at the Liberal leadership convention in 2013.

"The odds have always been against me," she said. "It actually feels kind of familar."

Riding to watch

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, population 113,025, profile by Samantha Craggs

This new riding encompasses suburban and rural parts of Hamilton. It's made headlines because Hamilton police are investigating last year's Ontario PC nomination.

Ben Levitt won the nomination, and two contenders took the party to court, saying party officials stuffed the ballot boxes. They dropped their cases, but police and a federal agency are still looking into it. That probably won't wrap up in time for the election.

Ben Levitt, centre, reacts as Ontario PC party president Jag Badwal, left, announces his win. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

The party held another nomination in April and Levitt won again. Former Liberal cabinet minister Ted McMeekin has represented the area, and he's running again. He's won handily in previous elections. Sandy Shaw is running for the NDP.

Youth election panel

More millenials will be eligible to vote than baby boomers in this provincial election. But will they? It's something we talked about Tuesday night during our youth election and young voter panel, streamed live on Facebook and Periscope.

Arezoo Najibzadeh, executive director of the Young Women's Leadership Network and Arjun Sahota, chair of the Toronto Youth Cabinet answered questions about young people and affordability, small business, transit, deficits and much more. It's an insightful conversation worth a re-watch:

Where the leaders are

Ford: Announcement in Oakville (11:30 a.m.), tour of chemical recycling business in Mississauga (2:30 p.m.), rally in Mississauga (7 p.m.)

Announcement in Oakville (11:30 a.m.), tour of chemical recycling business in Mississauga (2:30 p.m.), rally in Mississauga (7 p.m.) Horwath: Childcare event in Scarborough (9:30 a.m.), lunch stop at kebab house in Scarborough (11:30 a.m.)

Childcare event in Scarborough (9:30 a.m.), lunch stop at kebab house in Scarborough (11:30 a.m.) Schreiner: Campaigning in Guelph (9 a.m.), debate on accessibility and disability at Ryerson in Toronto (6 p.m.)

Campaigning in Guelph (9 a.m.), debate on accessibility and disability at Ryerson in Toronto (6 p.m.) Wynne: Announcement in Mississauga (9 a.m.), tour of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Mississauga (11:45 a.m.), speaking at Iftar dinner in Kanata (8 p.m.)

Andrea Horwath has her hands up as she arrives for a rally in Paris on Tuesday. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

