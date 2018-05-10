Does Doug Ford know how to pass a bill?
NDP inch past Liberals in polls, while N'Sync gets some love
With the first full day of campaigning done, the real race starts. There are signs of movement — and it's not just the whistle stops the leaders are making. The NDP has actually inched past the Liberals for the first time in the CBC's poll tracker.
Here's where we are on day two.
Headlines
- Doug Ford promises 20% cut to second tax bracket
- Ford says it will save individual taxpayers who qualify up to $786 per year.
- Elementary teachers' union endorses NDP ahead of Ontario election
- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to end standardized tests and review Ontario's funding formula, both moves the union supports.
- Analysis | 'Cuts versus Care': Could this be Kathleen Wynne's narrow path to victory?
- The Liberal leader spent the first evening of the campaign in Ottawa-Vanier, one of the safest Grit seats in the province.
The moment
Does PC Leader Doug Ford know how a bill becomes law?
That's the question he was asked while campaigning Wednesday. He didn't give an answer, instead accusing the reporter of asking a "gotcha question" before quickly segueing.
"I'm going to show you how many bills we're going to pass," he said. "We're going to pass endless bills down there and I hope you're down there to watch the bills get passed."
Ford's team cut the news conference short after five questions, saying Ford had to catch a plane.
How long each party leader spent taking questions from reporters this morning: <br>Andrea Horwath: 11 mins 48 secs<br>Kathleen Wynne: 9 mins 59 secs<br>Doug Ford: 5 mins 24 secs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/czEfZhQNd2">pic.twitter.com/czEfZhQNd2</a>—@CBCQueensPark
Noted
The youth wing of the NDP have taken a page from the federal Greens and started using N'Sync references in their online campaigning.
While the Greens opted to play on "it's gonna be May" during the 2015 federal election (a nod to their leader), the young NDPers are showcasing Lance Bass's frosted tips and "bye bye bye."
Riding to watch
Parkdale-High Park, population 108,805, profile by Lucas Powers
It is not a coincidence that Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne kicked off her official campaign in this densely populated and diverse area in the west-end of Toronto. Parkdale-High Park, held federally by the Liberals and provincially by the NDP until recently, is a riding in which Wynne's Liberals see an opportunity to make gains in the critically important GTA.
Former NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo represented the riding in the legislature for 11 years. In 2014, DiNovo barely squeaked out victory with 40.73 per cent share of the vote. Her Liberal challenger took 39.57 per cent of the vote.
DiNovo retired from politics at the end of 2017, leaving the seat vacant. Bhutila Karpoche, who has worked hand-in-hand with DiNovo for eight years, is the NDP candidate. Nadia Guerrera, a Catholic teachers' union representative, is running beneath the Liberal banner.
Poll tracker
The Progressive Conservatives under Doug Ford continue to hold a commanding lead in the polls and are well-positioned to secure a majority government, according to this data. Get the full breakdown.
Where the leaders are
- Ford: Event in Mississauga (10:30 a.m.), hospital visit in Etobicoke (2:30 p.m.).
- Horwath: Education event in Toronto (9:30 a.m.)
- Schreiner: Cafe stop in Barrie (9 a.m.), event in Orangeville (12:30 p.m.), local all candidates debate in Guelph (7 p.m.)
- Wynne: Announcement at SickKids in Toronto (9:30 a.m.), hospital visit in Newmarket (1 p.m.), campaign event in Barrie (6 p.m.)
For more Ontario election coverage:
- Ontario Poll Tracker | The latest developments
- Vote Compass | See how your views compare with party platforms
- Complete election coverage | Links to all our coverage
- Help CBC track political ads on Facebook | Learn how here