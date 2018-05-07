The Campaigner debuts: Your daily Ontario election guide

So there's an Ontario election in 31 days. This is your guide to get you through it — it's called The Campaigner.

Let's get started.

Headlines

The moment

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Progressive Conservative party leader Doug Ford set to square off in Monday evening debate. (Chris Young/CP, Michael Charles Cole/CBC and Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

There's a lot riding on tonight's debate: it's the first time Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne will debate her political rival PC leader Doug Ford face-to-face as part of Citytv's leaders debate in Toronto. The NDP's Andrea Horwath will also take part.

Only leaders of parties with seats in the legislature were invited, ruling out the Green Party's Mike Schreiner.

The faceoff comes after a particularly nasty weekend between the Liberals and the PCs, with the Liberals putting out one anti-PC press release after another. The releases prompted Ford to drop Tanya Granic Allen as a candidate over "irresponsible" comments and disavow support from a Quebec man alleged to be a white nationalist.

Expect many sharp barbs back and forth between all three leaders and the potential for things to get ugly — after all, Ford suggested one of the debates should take place "outside the jail" where top Liberal aide David Livingston was sentenced to four months for his role in the gas plants scandal.

I accept Kathleen Wynne’s challenge to three televised debates. Let’s do the first one outside the jail where the senior Liberal operative will be spending 4-months. —@fordnation

Riding to watch

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, population 100,788

This is the new riding where former PC leader Patrick Brown was supposed to run. But some PCs there are ticked off with how the party treated Brown. His replacement, Doug Downey, doesn't live in the riding — he's a lawyer from Orillia picked by the party and plopped in. Some resigned from the local riding association over the appointment.

Others have threatened to vote for another party (like the Trillium Party) so it will be interesting to see if the PCs can keep a stronghold on the region without their local man Brown at the helm.

Poll tracker

Where they are