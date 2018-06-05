Man who fatally stabbed Mark Ernsting didn't plan to kill him, defence tells jury

A history of abandonment and sexual abuse is what the defence wants the jury to remember when thinking about Calvin Michael Nimoh's state of mind the night he stabbed Mark Ernsting to death.

In Tuesday's closing arguments, Charn Gill reminded the 12-person jury about Nimoh's past — how his parents put him up for adoption at a young age, how his grandmother beat him and how he suffered male-on-male sexual abuse.

Nimoh, wearing a grey dress shirt with his eyes downcast, sat quietly in the courthouse at 361 University Ave. as his lawyer spoke and Justice David McCombs looked on.

Nimoh is on trial for first degree murder in the death of Ernsting on Dec. 15, 2015. Earnsting, 39, was attacked on McGill Street close to Ryerson University. Nimoh has admitted to stabbing Ernsting to death, but claims the act was not premeditated.

His lawyer is seeking a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Nimoh was threatened by Ernsting, defence says

The Crown, however, maintains Nimoh had allegedly already committed one robbery that day and was looking to commit another, saying Ernsting ended up being his second victim.

Gill recounted a conversation Nimoh had with his then girlfriend Tia Thompson on a subway platform before Ernsting was killed. Gill said she told Nimoh that she no longer wanted to be with him and instead was going to pursue a lesbian relationship with a teen girl.

Mark Ernsting, a 39-year-old biomedical engineer, was fatally stabbed while out for his evening walk. (Ontario Institute for Cancer Research)

This argument with Thompson, Gill said, brought up old memories of abandonment and sexual abuse, so when Nimoh left to take a walk, he wasn't thinking clearly when he encountered Ernsting.

The defence says that when the two men crossed paths, Ernsting propositioned Nimoh for sex. Nimoh felt threatened and reacted by stabbing the cancer researcher.

"If you are acting without thought, you are acting without intent," said Gill, hoping to convince the jury the murder wasn't premeditated.

Nimoh wanted to commit a second robbery, Crown argues

But Crown prosecutor Lindsay Kromm told the jury to consider what happened earlier in the day on Dec.15, when she alleges Nimoh robbed and stabbed an elderly woman in the Summerhill Avenue and Yonge Street area.

Nimoh, his former girlfriend Thompson, and a woman who was a minor at the time, have been charged with robbery. That case has not yet gone to trial.

Kromm argues that Nimoh was also the one behind the first robbery, convincing both Thompson and the female minor to join him. The defence, on the other hand, says Nimoh had nothing to do with that robbery, and merely lent them his balaclava.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday.