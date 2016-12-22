Westview Centennial Secondary School hosted a "Day of Peace" today to honour 17-year-old Caheem Monteith, who was shot to death last month.

Monteith, formerly a Westview Centennial student, was killed outside a home in the Jane Street and Shoreham Court area on November 19.

Toronto police still don't know who killed the teenager, though they've released surveillance video of two suspects and investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted.

That violence was left behind Thursday as Monteith's family joined students eager to find a way to curb violence in their community.

Family members remembered Monteith — who also used the family name "Ramsuchit," and was known to many as "Clayshawn" — as a determined young man with a gift for playing basketball, who died well before his time.

"He had potential, he had scouts scouting him at a young age," said Monteith's mother, Carlotta Monteith.

"So I know that he was one of those out of millions that was going to make it. And unfortunately his life was cut short."

Caheem Monteith's mother, Carlotta Monteith, said she forgave her son's killers, but won't feel a sense of closure until they are caught. (CBC News)

Tanya Monteith, Caheem's aunt, remembered her nephew as a generous boy who loved food and cooking, and described him as "very protective of his family, his mom, his sisters."

"He was very loved," she said.

Friend Jahfari Fraser said he couldn't believe it when he heard Monteith had been killed.

"Caheem was a good kid," Fraser said.

"He was all about good vibes. He wasn't into any beef … anywhere he went, love was there."

'They want their community back'

​The Day of Peace included a spoken word workshop, team-building activities, a turkey lunch and a memorial concert.

Monteith's family expressed hope that the Day of Peace would prevent other youth from becoming victims of violence.

The "Day of Peace" event in memory of Caheem Monteith included a spoken word workshop, team-building activities, a turkey lunch and a memorial concert. (CBC News)

"We just want kids to realize that we need to acknowledge our potential, and not to turn to violence, but foster up the courage and the strength to nurture your talents, because we're all talented in some way or another," said Monteith's uncle, Dwayne Brown.

"We have to develop more programs that get kids to realize their potential before it's cut short, before they get into a cycle of hopeless and helplessness," he said.

Monteith's uncle, Orlando Monteith, said the high turnout for Thursday's event shows that young Jane and Finch residents want an end to violence.

"The students, they want to make a change, they want to make a change in their community, they want their community back," he said.

Aunt Tanya Monteith said she hopes the entire neighbourhood can work together to raise children as a community.

"We just want everybody to start living as one. No matter the race, the colour, just come together as one family," she said.

Awaiting closure as police investigate

Caheem Monteith was 'all about good vibes' and didn't have 'any beef,' a friend said. (Toronto Police Service)

Carlotta Monteith said she forgives the people who killed her son.

"The way I see it, I can't have anger inside of me," said Monteith. "Yes, you took my son's life, but I can't have that anger and that bitterness inside of me.

Still, she and her family are waiting for the case to be solved.

"There will not be closure until they're caught," she said.

Police have released these images of two suspects fleeing the scene of the shooting, and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.