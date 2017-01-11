Kathleen Wynne will unveil a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow, but a government source told CBC Toronto there will not be any new names added to the premier's inner circle.

Wynne is scheduled to attend a swearing-in ceremony at Queen's Park Thursday morning.

The shuffle was prompted by the unexpected resignation of David Orazietti, the former minister for Community Safety and Correctional Services, just before Christmas.

Labour Minister Kevin Flynn is temporarily covering that portfolio, but Wynne has said she wants a full-time minister assigned to it.

The province is in the midst of preparing major policing reforms, a responsibility that falls under the Ministry of Community Safety.