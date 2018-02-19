Toronto police have charged two men in connection with a recent spate of car vandalism in Cabbagetown.

Investigators initially said they received 43 reports of damage to vehicles since Jan. 1, including broken windows, slashed tires and spray-painted exteriors. On Monday, Det. Sgt. Scott Spratt said the number of incidents has grown to 68.

The vandalism happened in the evening or overnight, and didn't occur on any particular day of the week, investigators said.

"It did become a priority for the members of 51 Division here because we do understand the cost of victimization to the public, and also just the pure annoyance of having to replace tires or repair damage to the vehicles," Spratt told CBC Toronto.

"It was something we took very seriously."

Det. Sgt. Scott Spratt said the number of vandalism incidents in the area since Jan. 1 has now grown to 68. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Officers were in the area around 4 a.m. Monday and witnessed two men damaging parked vehicles along Sackville Street, police said. Both men ran away when approached by the officers.

They were arrested after a brief chase.

Officers recovered an ice pick tool and a large knife, said Spratt.

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are facing a combined 14 charges, including mischief and damage to property, theft and carry concealed weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone with home security cameras to look through their footage and pass on any potential leads, as well as report any suspicious behaviour to 51 Division.