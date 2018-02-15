Cabbagetown cars have been targeted during a recent spate of vandalism in the neighbourhood, with Toronto Police reporting 43 cases of broken windows, slashed tires and spray-painted exteriors over the past six weeks.

The incidents are happening in the evening or overnight, and on no particular day of the week, according to police.

Brad Jarman has lived in the area for four years. Last week, he found his car, parked on Bowman Street, with a stripe of yellow paint across the trunk and passenger side.

"I noticed that there was spray paint on a couple of the cars ... each of the cars on our street were tagged, and there were ten of them."

Jarman said he's been hearing about more incidents from other residents over the past 10 days.

"In the whole world, it's not really one of the greatest problems, but it's really annoying."

Jeff Blay lives on Wellesley Street and said someone slashed his tires twice, once last week and again this past Monday.

"Our neighbours right next to us actually had the exact same thing happen to them last week and this week, same days," he said.

The car is brand new, and to make matters worse, Blay's wife drove it both times without realizing it had a flat tire.

"You know, could've been worse .... she had to pull over the second time on the side of the Gardiner, so obviously busy traffic."

Jeff Blay and his wife only recently discovered other residents in the area have also been victims of vandalism. The Cabbagetown Residents Association is keeping tabs on the investigation and reporting updates. (Jeff Blay)

Blay and his wife could be out $440 for the repairs.

"The mechanics both times said it was a puncture, but they thought it was odd because usually with a puncture you'd find a nail or a piece of debris stuck in the tire, but in that case it was just a slash."

Blay said it seems some people are now avoiding parking in the area altogether. He says it's usually difficult to find a spot on the street — he doesn't have a garage or driveway — but there have been a lot of open spots the past few days.

"It's just weird to think that someone would just be going around doing this with no reason," he said.

Police are asking anyone with home security cameras to look through their footage and pass on any potential leads.