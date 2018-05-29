Toronto police arrest 3, lift lockdown at Cabbagetown school
St. Martin Catholic School had been shut down over concern armed men were inside
Toronto police have arrested two male minors and a female after briefly locking down a Cabbagetown school on Tuesday.
Multiple officers and a tactical team shut down St. Martin Catholic School, near Winchester and Sackville streets, over concerns that a number of armed individuals were inside.
Police say nobody was injured and the lockdown has been lifted.
Officers are still searching the area outside of the school and say the investigation is ongoing.
Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/TCDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCDSB</a> Msgr. Fraser College: St. Martin Campus, in <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS51Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS51Div</a> has lifted the Lockdown. Officers have 2 males and a female in custody. Investigation ongoing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO967232?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO967232</a>. ^CdK—@TPSOperations