Skip to Main Content
Toronto police arrest 3, lift lockdown at Cabbagetown school

Notifications

Toronto police arrest 3, lift lockdown at Cabbagetown school

Toronto police have arrested two male minors and a female after briefly locking down a Cabbagetown school on Tuesday.

St. Martin Catholic School had been shut down over concern armed men were inside

CBC News ·
A Toronto police tactical team was called to a Cabbagetown school on Tuesday over concerns two potentially armed men may be inside. (Jeremy Copeland/Twitter)

Toronto police have arrested two male minors and a female after briefly locking down a Cabbagetown school on Tuesday.

Multiple officers and a tactical team shut down St. Martin Catholic School, near Winchester and Sackville streets, over concerns that a number of armed individuals were inside.

Police say nobody was injured and the lockdown has been lifted.

Officers are still searching the area outside of the school and say the investigation is ongoing.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us