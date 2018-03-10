A man is in hospital suffering from serious injuries after a reported stabbing near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West on Saturday morning, police say.

Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. when a man arrived in a cab to St. Michael's Hospital in downtown Toronto.

The driver of the cab stayed to answer questions after driving a man suffering from serious injuries to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. (Peter Mills/CBC)

The man was found in the vehicle unconscious, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto. The driver stayed and answered questions from police.

Police found what looked to be the "scene of the altercation" on Spadina Avenue just north of Queen Street West.

The southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue have been closed between Dundas and Queen streets for an investigation, but police are allowing TTC vehicles to go through.