The 150-day sea expedition known as C3 left Toronto on June 1 and is expected to arrive in Victoria, British Columbia on October 28.

Currently, the Canada C3 icebreaker is "somewhere in the North Labrador Sea between Hopedale and Rigolet," Adam van Koeverden, one of the people on board, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

"It's incredible," he said. "The icebergs were certainly a highlight."

You can follow the trip and the ship's precise location here.

van Koeverden, a champion kayaker and four-time Olympian, is onboard C3 for part of its 23,000 kilometre journey that will cross the Northwest Passage. The trip was conceived to help celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

Adam van Koeverden is sharing images from the Canada C3 expedition on social media. (Adam van Koeverden/Instagram)

He said, most of all, he's been enjoying meeting people in the small communities where the expedition is stopping along the way.

"We stop everyday in a new community. We just really take in local culture and talk about what they're facing and what they're looking forward to."

van Koeverden says the Canadian North is a "special" place to him.

"I’ve always had a keen interest in the heritage of our country," said Toronto olympian Adam van Koeverden who is onboard the 150-day sailing expedition. (Adam van Koeverden/Instagram)

"As a person that gets to use a boat that was invented by the Inuit and the Aleut people of the North I feel a great sense of gratitude," he said.

Each of the 15 legs of the C3 expedition will feature a different group of Canadians onboard who will document the journey through videos and blog posts.