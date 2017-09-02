After more than two years pushing for classroom accommodations to help their two kids who have a rare and painful skin condition, a Pickering couple has filed a human rights complaint against the Durham District School Board.

Heidi Graf and Chris LeBlanc's kids have Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a skin condition where a simple scrape can lead to tearing and blisters.

The couple says air conditioning would help their kids with their condition as hot temperatures can make their kids' skin more fragile, but when they approached the school board about adding air conditioning in the classroom as a disability accommodation, they say the board told them "No."

"Within the first few days of when our son started junior kindergarten a few years ago just the act of putting his shoe on in his classroom, he tore the skin off of his finger because of how hot and sweaty it was in the classroom," Graf told CBC Toronto.

Those with EB are also known as "butterfly children" as their skin can be as delicate as a butterfly's wings, and only a few thousand people in Canada have it. There is no known cure.

The DDSB suggested that Graf and LeBlanc's kids move from their non-air conditioned school in Pickering to an air conditioned school in neighbouring town Ajax. (CBC News)

LeBlanc has the condition himself and says he feels sad, frustrated and kind of responsible when his kids come home with another blister after being in a hot classroom.

"Chris always had to hide or felt he had to hide his skin's condition when he was a kid, and we want our kids to be proud of who they are," Graf added.

They say the school board offered accomodations that included household fans in the classroom and allowing the children to visit the air-conditioned office or library to cool down when they felt too hot.

LeBlanc and Graf say the board also suggested they could go to another air conditioned school in neighbouring town Ajax, but their kids' current school, which is also a French immersion school, is just minutes away from home.

"A whole bunch of poor excuses," LeBlanc said. "Not really valid excuses. It just comes down to — no."

When asked for a response and whether any accommodations could be made, the board told CBC Toronto they couldn't comment due to privacy legislation, but added "we always strive to offer a number of accommodations for the student involved."

The couple says their case will be heard at the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal in the spring and are hoping for a resolution for their kids.

"It's not just a want — it's a necessity," Graf said. "Their life has already dramatically changed because they have EB. Why can't we make it just a little bit easier?"