A 10-year-old remains in critical condition after a coach bus and minivan collided on Highway 26 north of Stayner, Ont., Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The child was one of eight people in a minivan injured in the head-on crash at about 2 p.m. in Clearview Township, about 45 kilometres west of Barrie, Ont. The eight included six children.

Police said the other seven people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Toronto hospitals.

None of the 47 bus passengers sustained any serious injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the minivan had Texas plates. Local fire officials said the bus was full of students from a Hamilton Catholic high school. (Marie Helene-Ratel/CBC)

Sgt. Peter Leon, media relations officer for the OPP's Central Region, said on Saturday that the minivan passengers included two adults, two four-year-olds, two 10-year-olds, one eight-year-old and a 15-year-old.

​On Friday, Ornge, which provides air ambulance services in Ontario, said it airlifted five of the injured to SickKids, one to St. Michael's Hospital and one to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

According to police, the minivan had Texas licence plates. A preliminary investigation by technical collision investigators has indicated that the van crossed the median for unknown reasons and collided with the bus, Leon said on Friday after the crash.

As for the bus, Leon said there were 41 students, a driver and three adults on board.

On Friday, Glenn Attridge, president of Attridge Transportation, had said the students were from St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton and they were returning from a skiing day trip to Blue Mountain when the crash occurred.

Highway 26, which was closed for hours after the head-on crash, has been reopened. (Ontario Provincial Police)

According to Leon, there were also two other adults travelling with the students in a separate vehicle.

Leon said the children and adults on the bus suffered minor cuts and bruises and the driver was likely shaken up by the crash.

Shortly after the crash, the OPP said all 47 occupants of the bus were taken to the Stayner Community Centre and Arena, where they were assessed for injuries and released.

Thank you, on behalf of the St. Thomas More Catholic S. S. community, to all of your staff for taking extraordinary care of our students and staff, who were involved in the collision. We will keep the injured in our prayers. Thanks to the @OPP_News, as well. @HWCDSB — @stmcss

Clearview Fire said on Twitter that all of the bus occupants left the community centre and had headed back to Hamilton on Friday evening.

The OPP said in a news release on Saturday that a cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Transport Canada has been asked to help OPP traffic collision investigators as they examine the factors that led to the crash, the OPP said.

Police said Clearview Township Fire, Simcoe County Paramedic Services, hospital emergency room staff and members of the community helped in the triage process and helped the OPP in its response to the crash.

Highway 26, which was closed between 27 and 28 Nottawasaga Sideroad in Stayner and Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach, has been reopened.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy26 between 27-28 Nottawasaga Sideroad #Stayner and Mosley St #WasagaBeach is now OPEN. ^ag pic.twitter.com/cQs9Y79aKg — @OPP_COMM_CR