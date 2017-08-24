When kids go back to school in Halton region, some might find themselves waiting longer for a school bus this year.

Halton Student Transportation Services says a shortage of school bus drivers could lead to bus delays in Oakville and Burlington this September.

"We are aware of the impact any potential driver shortage could have on families and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as the local bus operators work through this challenging time period," said Karen Lacroix, general manager of HSTS, in a statement.

Word of a possible driver shortage in Halton comes after Ontario's ombudsman recently reassured parents in Toronto that the school bus woes that left thousands of students scrambling to get to class last fall was caused by "communication failures" and wouldn't happened again this year.

Ombudsman Paul Dubé called the 2016 shortage of Toronto drivers "a systemic, administrative failure on several fronts" — one which lasted for months, affected about 60 routes across the city, and made more than 2,600 children wait hours for buses that were late or never showed up.

HSTS posting delay information online starting Sept. 5

In Halton, HSTS and its member school boards, the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board, are working with local bus companies to "try to minimize the impact on students," HSTS said in a statement.

Bus operators in Milton and Halton Hills do not anticipate a bus driver shortage, the statement continued.

HSTS said school bus delay information will be posted on its website starting the first day of school on Sept. 5.