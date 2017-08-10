Ontario's ombudsman is set to unveil a report on the school bus woes that left thousands of students scrambling to get to class on time at the beginning of the 2016 school year.

The report comes just weeks before the summer draws to a close — and while Toronto's school boards say they're not expecting a repeat of last year's problems, others say key issues still remain to be resolved.

The investigation by Ombudsman Paul Dubé followed weeks of mounting frustrations for parents whose children waited hours for buses that were late or didn't show up at all during the first few months of the school year.

School boards attributed the problems to an unanticipated shortage of drivers for about 60 routes across the city and said third-party busing companies were to blame for not being up-front about the lack of drivers.

This year, though, Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird says he expects things to be different.



"We've received assurances from our bus carriers that they don't anticipate any significant challenges like we saw last year," Bird said.

School boards implement new measures

That's in part because the TDSB along with Toronto's Catholic board have introduced new policies, including weekly check-ins with bus carriers, who Bird says should have details about their routes about three weeks earlier than usual.

Whether any other new measures will be in place could be seen in Thursday's report.

Last year, affected routes were contracted out to various companies who bid for them, which the school boards say they assumed would be covered.

None of the three bus companies that CBC Toronto reached out to ahead of the report's release were immediately available for an interview.

Meanwhile, Unifor Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery, who represents some 1,200 drivers across the city, says she and the drivers she's spoken to are all "eagerly anticipating this report."

But she pointed out that many of the pressures that drivers voiced in terms of working conditions and wages remain unresolved.

'Our situation remains the same'

"Our situations remains the same as drivers. We still have split shifts, we still have cut-up days and we're still all poorly paid for the responsibility that we bear," she said.

Montgomery says she's heard from some companies that there haven't been enough drivers even during the summer, something that could be chalked up to the fact that it is seasonal work, but which she thinks also has to do with fewer people wanting to stay in the job.

"I think operators are a little bit nervous," she said, adding that whether there will be shortages this year remains to be seen as drivers sign up for routes in the next few weeks.

The report to be released Thursday was set to focus on whether the school boards' oversight of bus transport and its subsequent response the delays was sufficient.

"We will look at what the boards knew about possible transportation problems, how they responded and communicated with parents, and what can be done to prevent such problems in future," Dubé said when the investigation was announced.