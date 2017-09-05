A long list of school bus routes are experiencing delays Tuesday morning in the GTA due to a grab-bag of issues that include traffic, breakdowns, and replacement drivers running late.

Delays stretch from 10 to 40 minutes, depending on the route in question, and are affecting schools all around the city.

A complete list of the delays can be found here.

After learning of a school bus driver shortage in the summer, the consortium that manages school buses for the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board attempted to head off the issue by arranging for back-up drivers.