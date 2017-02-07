Some buses have been cancelled across the Greater Toronto Area as road conditions are expected to deteriorate with freezing rain moving through the area on Tuesday.
Here are the announcements from the school boards so far:
- The York Region District School Board says school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today. Schools remain open.
- The Peel School Board says buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga, although schools are open.
- The Toronto District School Board announced that school buses are running, but there is the possibility of delays in the afternoon due to the weather. Parents are asked to monitor torontoschoolbus.org for more information.
- The Toronto Catholic District School Board also said there are no cancellations or closures to report, but parents are advised to monitor road conditions.
- The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said all buses are cancelled, but schools are open.