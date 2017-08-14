CBC News has confirmed the identities of two Canadian citizens killed Sunday after gunmen opened fire on a popular restaurant in the capital of the West African country of Burkina Faso.

Tammy Chan, a former Toronto teacher, and Bilel Diffalah, a volunteer with the Montreal-based Centre for International Studies and Co-operation, died after assailants arriving on motorcycles shot at the restaurant crowd in Ouagadougou in an apparently random attack.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the passing of former [Toronto District School Board] teacher, Tammy Chen — the victim of a senseless act of violence in Burkina Faso on Sunday night," the school board said in a statement Monday.

Chen was a French immersion teacher at Glen Ames Senior Public School until 2013, when she left to pursue her doctorate at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., the board said.

"Tammy is being remembered as a very passionate, charismatic and diligent teacher by her colleagues," said the statement. "Not only was she respected and well-liked by students, parents and colleagues, she was always willing to go the extra mile to help students."

Diffalah was in Burkina Faso as a hygiene and biosecurity adviser, a statement from the Centre for International Studies and Co-operation said Monday.

"Bilel was a very dedicated volunteer," said Fatimata Lankoande, co-ordinator of the Uniterra program in Burkina Faso in the statement.

"In our experience, he had always shown exemplary behaviour as a Canadian volunteering overseas."

No one has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack that left 18 dead.

"The heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims in this tragic attack," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday.