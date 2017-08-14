CBC News has confirmed that Tammy Chen, a former Toronto teacher, was one of two Canadians killed after gunmen opened fire on a popular restaurant in the capital of the West African country of Burkina Faso.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the passing of former [Toronto District School Board] teacher, Tammy Chen — the victim of a senseless act of violence in Burkino Faso on Sunday night," the TDSB said in a statement Monday.

Chen was a French immersion teacher at Glen Ames Senior Public School until 2013, when she left to pursue her doctorate at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., the board said.

"Tammy is being remembered as a very passionate, charismatic and diligent teacher by her colleagues," said the statement.

"Not only was she respected and well-liked by students, parents and colleagues, she was always willing to go the extra mile to help students."

No one has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, which saw assailants arriving on motorcycles shooting seemingly randomly at the restaurant crowd.

"The heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims in this tragic attack," Freeland said during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday.

A second Canadian victim has not yet been identified.