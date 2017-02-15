An Oshawa man is recovering from a gunshot wound after trying to make a necklace out of a bullet.

Durham Regional Police were called to a residence in Oshawa just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the 50-year-old man reportedly tried to pull apart the bullet using vice grips.

The bullet exploded, casing fragments hit the man's thigh.

The man underwent surgery to remove the bullet and casing fragments.

Police say he didn't realize the bullet could explode when he was trying to make the necklace.