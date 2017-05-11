Some councillors are warning the concept of freezing the city's spending next year will reduce services for residents while also hurting Toronto's future.

The budget committee meets Thursday morning to discuss a recommendation to hold the line on spending at all departments and agencies at the 2017 level. The move is being made as the city tries to find some $343 million to balance its budget, something it's required to do by provincial law, while also containing its debt.

The idea of a freeze — at least at the start of the months-long budget process — has the mayor's support, but Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam called it a "disaster."

"If we start from there we're going to have a totally different budget conversation," she told CBC Toronto.

"We're actually, effectively, starting to defund services."

Wong-Tam says the direction provided by the city's top bureaucrats will also polarize city council. What she'd prefer is for the city to lay out its goals, and provide the funding to match.

The downtown councillor also said the city needs to gain the "political courage" to put its own financial house in order, something that may involve raising residential property taxes above the rate of inflation, or about two per cent.

Are Torontonians ready for a property tax increase?

Coun. Joe Mihevc agrees, saying he'd be in favour of a funding mix that includes a modest property tax increase, more funding from the province and the use of more revenue tools.

'We haven't attached the resources to meet what needs to happen out there.' - Coun. Joe Mihevc

"I think Torontonians are ready for that conversation," Mihevc said.

Both councillors spoke after Wednesday's Community Development and Recreation Committee, where they heard more details about the pressure on Toronto's shelter system, in part driven by an influx of refugees.

More than 20 per cent of those relying on shelters are now refugees, a staff report notes, which is a major increase from the previous year.

Mihevc says he believes Torontonians want shelters to exist, and pointed out the city already has a plan to reduce poverty, "but we haven't attached the resources to meet what needs to happen out there."

During the 2017 budget process, a number of potential cuts were identified but many were reversed. Tory pointed out in several cases funding actually increased.

Tory has repeatedly said property taxes weren't designed to fund major infrastructure projects in areas like transit and social housing.

The city's budget isn't expected to be finalized until next February.