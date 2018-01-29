Toronto landscaper Bruce McArthur now faces three additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the total to five in what police are calling a serial killing case that the city has never seen before.

Det.-Sgt Hank Idsinga said Monday that investigators have reason to believe McArthur killed Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

"What kind of case is this?" Idsinga asked rhetorically at a news conference. "It's a serial killer."

Toronto police declare Bruce McArthur an alleged serial killer1:35

Idsinga said there may be even more victims who have yet to be identified.

"We do believe there are more and I have no idea how many more there are going to be."

McArthur, 66, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who both disappeared in 2017.

Police say Kayhan went missing in October 2012 and Mahmudi in August 2015. They believe Lisowick was killed in 2016 or 2017.

Idsinga said police discovered dismembered remains in the bottom of large planters after searching a property linked to McArthur at Mallory Crescent in midtown Toronto.

"There's at least the remains of three people among those body parts," said Idsinga.

Bruce McArthur has been charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick, left to right. (Toronto Police Service)

He added that more DNA and other analysis is being done on the remains to determine the exact identities of the victims.

Since McArthur's arrest, police have identified approximately 30 properties where the self-employed landscaper may have worked.

Idsinga said police have searched the majority of the properties, and urged anyone who may have employed McArthur to contact them so they can search the area where he may have worked.

"He's taken some steps to cover his tracks and we have to uncover these victims," Idsinga added.

Investigators have also seized other planters to go through them and have identified at least two other sites to be excavated.

Toronto police recovered body parts of 'at least' three victims inside planters at a home on Mallory Crescent. (CBC)

An 'unprecedented' investigation

Idsinga also confirmed that McArthur was first identified as a suspect in September in connection with the disappearance of Kinsman.

Officers arrested him after uncovering evidence that also linked McArthur to the death of Esen.

The ensuing investigation has required an "unprecedented" number of resources, police said.

"We've never seen anything quite like this with the number of crime scenes that we have to process," said Idsinga.