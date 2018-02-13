Toronto police say they plan to dig up the main drainpipe in front of a property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked and stored landscaping equipment.

The digging for potential evidence is expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon. The pipe is near a residence on Mallory Crescent, near Bayview and Moores avenues, in Leaside.

Police have found the remains of at least six people in planters on the property.

"It's our final step at the property for now. Checking the drains for any evidence is fairly standard," Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator in the case, said in an email on Tuesday.

McArthur, 66, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five men: Selim Essen, 44, Sorush Mahmudi, 50, Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

Five men alleged killed by Bruce McArthur are, from left to right; Selim Essen, 44, Sorush Mahmudi, 50, Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/AP)

Earlier on Tuesday, police said they did not find additional human remains in the property's backyard. Police crews have been digging in the backyard since last Friday.

Idsinga said crews are wrapping up their excavation at the property and the focus of forensic teams will return to the 15 planters that have been seized from various locations.

"We will have a second run at some of the properties with the dogs once the ground thaws," he said.

Idsinga confirmed more planters were removed from the property Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

McArthur, who was arrested by police in January, is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom via video link on Wednesday.

As of Friday, investigators had searched five of the 15 planters seized from McArthur's clients.

Bruce McArthur, 66, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

Idsinga said a second location is on hold until some tests are done at Ontario's Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The second location is considered a potential site for excavation, according to police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

Gray said investigators are also reviewing outstanding missing persons cases and sorting through tips received from the public.

On Monday evening, members of more than a dozen different faiths gathered at the Metropolitan United Church to remember the five men alleged to have been killed by McArthur.