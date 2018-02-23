The Toronto detective leading the investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to give an update starting at 10:45 a.m. ET. today.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said in an interview with CBC's The National earlier this week that he would provide new details about the investigation. The news conference will be held at police headquarters.

McArthur has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the cases of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Dean Lisowick, 47.

McArthur's alleged victims, from left to right: Selim Esen, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Andrew Kinsman and Majeed Kayhan. (Toronto Police Service/AP)

Since his Jan. 18 arrest, Toronto police have been combing properties where the 66-year-old landscaper worked.

Police recovered the remains of at least six people, including those of Kinsman, hidden in several large planters at a Leaside residence where McArthur stored equipment for 10 years in exchange for landscaping work. The remains of five other people have not yet been identified.

Investigators spent three weeks camped out at the Mallory Crescent home and last Tuesday dug up the main drainpipe in front of the property for potential evidence. A portion of pipe was removed for testing. They have since wrapped their investigation there.

Police anticipate there will be more charges laid against McArthur. Earlier this month, investigators said they had seized 15 planters from McArthur's clients and searched at least five. ​