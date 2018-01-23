More than a decade before he was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two Toronto men, Bruce McArthur was ordered to provide a DNA sample as part of his sentence, after being found guilty in two separate counts of assault.

On April 11, 2003, McArthur was handed a sentence of 729 days (or two years less a day) for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. The sentence was a conditional one, meaning that McArthur would served his time in the community rather than behind bars.

In addition to the DNA sample, he was subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed to CBC News. A further charge of carrying a concealed weapon was withdrawn at the time, a spokesperson said, but details on exactly what type of weapon was used were not immediately available.

Last week, McArthur, 66, was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44. The two men went missing last spring not far from Toronto's Gay Village. Their bodies have not been found.

The charges against McArthur have not been yet proven. But what role the DNA collected in 2003 might play in the two murder investigations remains unclear.

Police confirm additional property

"Any previous investigation with regards to McArthur is not something that we will confirm or comment on," Toronto police media relations specialist Katrina Arrogante told CBC News.

Arrogante did, however, confirm a fourth Toronto-area location was searched as part of the police investigation. At a news conference last week, homicide Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters police believe there are other victims and that they had secured five properties — one in the community of Madoc, Ont. and four others in the Toronto area.

'I would love to have information on what happened.' - Bobac Faizi , nephew of missing man Abdulbasir Faizi

On Tuesday evening, police confirmed one of those properties is located on Concorde Place in the city's northeast end. In the days since the investigation, forensic investigators have been seen at a home on Conlins Road in Scarborough, Ont., a home on Mallory Crescent in the Leaside neighbourhood and McArthur's Thorncliffe Park high-rise apartment.

The Concorde Place, Scarborough and Madoc properties have been released, police confirm.

Investigators broaden scope

The disappearances of Kinsman and Esin renewed fears among many in the community, that a serial killer may be at large. The two men were not the first to vanish from the Gay Village. In 2012, police launched Project Houston to probe three other disappearances in the area.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed to CBC Toronto Tuesday that while McArthur was not a suspect for Project Houston investigators back in 2012, officers now looking into the suspected murders of Kinsman and Esen, are now open to any possible links the 66-year-old may have with the earlier cases.

Bruce McArther, 66, has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murders of Andrew Kinsman, left, and Selim Esen. (Canadian Press)

One of those men was Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, known to many as "Skanda," who was last seen leaving a nightclub in September 2010. On Tuesday, CBC News reported that Navaratnam was romantically involved with McArthur, and that the pair met as early as 1999.

Three months after Navaratnam vanished, another man, Abdulbasir Faizi,44, disappeared from a location just blocks away. Then, in October 2012, Majeed Kayhan, 58, was reported missing as well, last seen in the Gay Village.

Renewed fears

On Tuesday, Faizi's nephew told CBC News that it wasn't until Faizi disappeared that his Afghan family, which he described as "conservative," learned about his involvement in the gay community.

Bobac Faizi was about 16 when his uncle went missing. Hearing now about the case against McArthur renews his fears about what may have happened to his uncle, he said.

"He was a good person and I would love to have information on what happened," Faizi said.

All three men went missing between 2010 and 2012, prompting the creation of Project Houston. From left: Abdulbasir Faizi, Majeed Kayhan, and Skandaraj Navaratnam. (Toronto Police)

Chantal Smith lived in the Thorncliffe building for 15 years, just a few floors above McArthur's unit. She and her husband often found themselves sharing the elevator with McArthur on the way to work and on weekends.

McArthur, Smith said, could often be seen carrying trays of baked goods and "beautifully decorated" cupcakes.

"Nothing about him said he was killing innocent men," said Smith, who moved out of the building last June.

In the days following the news of his charges, Smith says she's racked her brain to try to recall what might have been warning signs.

"I've tried to think of anything I could have seen but he was just someone I saw that lived in the same building."

When CBC News phoned the home of McArthur's sister, Sandra Burton, Tuesday evening, a man at the home answered "no comment," after a CBC reporter identified herself as a journalist.

McArthur is expected back in court on Feb. 14.