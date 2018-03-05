Less than two weeks after alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur was charged with a sixth count of murder, Toronto police have discovered a seventh set of human remains in garden planters seized from the grounds of a midtown home where the 66-year-old worked as a landscaper, CBC News has learned.

The grisly discovery is just one of a host of details to be announced by police at a news conference Monday morning, a source close to the investigation revealed. Michael Pollanen, Ontario's chief forensic pathologist, will be on hand with lead investigator Det. Hank Idsinga to update the public on the case.

The seventh set of remains have yet to be identified and it is not yet known if they are linked to any of the missing men from earlier police investigations, said the source. Whether McArthur will now face a seventh charge as a result is not yet known.

The Mallory Crescent property has been ground zero for the investigation, with at least six other sets of remains found in planters there so far, three of which have so far been identified as belonging to Soroush Mahmudi, 50, Andrew Kinsman, 49 and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

'Trying to piece those remains together'

Idsinga previously said that "upwards of 20 planters" have been seized from properties across the city as part of the investigation.

"The forensic pathologists are going through the remains that we've recovered from the planters and literally trying to piece those remains together," he recently told CBC News.

This combination of photos shows the six men Toronto landscaper Bruce McArthur is charged with killing (clockwise): Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

On Feb. 23, McArthur was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Navaratnam, whose remains were among those found in the planters seized from the same Leaside neighbourhood home. That charge followed five other first-degree murder charges against McArthur in connection with the disappearances of Kinsman and Mahmudi, as well as Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, 47.

Navaratnam, who CBC News reported in January had a romantic history with McArthur dating back to the early 2000s, was last seen leaving a night club in September 2010, and was reported missing by a friend 10 days later.

"We have been waiting for an answer for seven years and now there is this news which is devastating to our family," the 40-year-old's brother, Navaseelan Navaratnam, told CBC News at the time of McArthur's arrest, recalling his brother's warm smile. "We miss him dearly."

'I wish we could have stopped it'

Navaratnam was one of three men included in a Toronto police task force dubbed Project Houston looking into a string of disappearances of men from 2010 to 2012 from in and around the city's Gay Village. In January, police announced that another task force created to investigate the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman had begun sharing information with Project Houston, in which McArthur was never a suspect.

Forensic investigators discovered dismembered remains in the bottom of large planters after searching a property at Mallory Crescent in midtown Toronto that was linked to McArthur. All of the remains have so far been found in planters seized from this property. (CBC)

Mounting evidence of a possible serial killer in the Gay Village has roiled an already rocky relationship between Toronto's LGBT community and police, with many criticizing the force for failing to acknowledge fears that cases of men going missing from the area were no coincidence.

As CBC News reported in January, McArthur was charged with two counts of assault in 2003 after attacking a man with a metal pipe, requiring him to stay away from a section of downtown Toronto that included the Gay Village and not be in the presence of male prostitutes. He was also ordered to provide a DNA sample.

"To be accused of not considering that is in effect not accurate," Idsinga previously told CBC News. "We're human beings, of course we are thinking, is that a possibility?"

At the time, police had no evidence of foul play in the Project Houston investigation looking into the disappearances of Navaratnam, Kayhan and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, whose case remains unsolved.

"I wish we had that evidence in 2013. I wish we could have stopped it in 2013," said Idsinga.

Brown men 'disposable?'

Segments of the LGBT community have also questioned why police didn't do more to probe the cases of the missing before the high-profile disappearance of Kinsman, well-known in the LGBT community for his decades of volunteer work with the Toronto HIV/AIDS Network.

The Alliance of the South Asian AIDS Prevention issued an open letter in January demanding police examine whether the racial or sexual backgrounds of the men in the twin probes meant fewer resources and less effort was put toward investigating their cases.

"It is saddening and unacceptable that it took the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman to reopen public interest in the cases of the missing South Asian and Middle Eastern men," read an open letter by the group. "Are brown men disposable or any racialized communities disposable when it comes to when they go missing?"

McArthur is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the cases of six men. (CBC)

Police have said the investigation into McArthur could last years, saying they are tracing the former landscaper's whereabouts as far back as they can go.

Dozens of officers have now been assigned to the investigation, which Idsinga has said has expanded to include "hundreds of outstanding missing person cases," old murders and some "sudden deaths."

Investigators have so far refused to discuss how McArthur's alleged victims died, but Idsinga has said police have no evidence that anyone other than McArthur was involved.