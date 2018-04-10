Skip to Main Content
Toronto police to announce 7th murder charge against Bruce McArthur

Toronto police are expected to announce today that alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with a seventh count of first-degree murder, CBC News has learned.

Accused serial killer also set to make court appearance today

John Lancaster · CBC News ·
Bruce McArthur has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder after men in the LGBTQ community went missing over a period of years, and CBC News has learned police are expected to announce a seventh murder charge Wednesday. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

The early afternoon news conference is to provide "substantial" new information about the investigation into the Toronto landscaper. A team of more than 20 detectives continues to work on the case.

McArthur is also set to make a court appearance around 9 a.m. ET.

McArthur, 66, was arrested in January. He's accused of preying on men in the LGBTQ community who hung out in the downtown Gay Village. 

The charges relate to the deaths of Soroush Mahmudi, 50, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, 47. They went missing between 2010 and 2017. 

This combination of photos shows the six men McArthur is charged with killing. Top row, from left to right: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

