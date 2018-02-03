Forensic pathologists are sifting through the contents of at least 15 planters in connection with the Bruce McArthur case, the lead investigator confirmed, as police continued their work Saturday at a property in Toronto where human remains were found.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told CBC Toronto Saturday that human remains may not be found in all of the planters. "But we have seized anything that the canine units have hit on," he said in an email.

Idsinga also refuted a story published at an online gossip site suggesting that McArthur may have cannibalized the alleged victims.

"There's no truth to that at all," he said in his email when asked about the report at Radaronline.com.

Also Saturday, police were back at the home on Mallory Crescent, from which they've removed bags of items in addition to planters as they probe the case of accused killer McArthur, who stands charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Majeed Kayhan and Soroush Mahmudi.

Bruce McArthur, 66, is accused of killing five men, and police believe there may be more victims. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

McArthur, 66, a Toronto-based landscaper, worked and stored tools at the Leaside home.

Police were at the home over the last few days with sniffer dogs and ground-penetrating radar in an effort to identify areas that could be excavated as they continue their search for human remains.

Police were also warming the ground in order to do whatever excavation work is deemed necessary.

Earlier in the week, Idsinga reiterated his belief that there are more victims and that he expects more charges to be laid against McArthur.

Investigators were searching more than 30 properties where McArthur may have worked, including some in Peel, York and Durham regions.

But, Idsinga said, it could take months for all skeletal remains that are found to be identified.