The man facing murder charges in the cases of two men who disappeared from downtown Toronto last year will make his first court appearance this morning.

Bruce McArthur, 66, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will be in court at College Park starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Investigators presume Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen are dead, police said Thursday.

The bodies of Kinsman and Esen have yet to be found, but police have a "pretty good idea" of the cause of death, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters at police headquarters.

"We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified," Idsinga said.

"In other words, we believe there are other victims."

Kinsman, left, and Esen, right, went missing in June and April last year, respectively. (Toronto Police Service)

McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, lives in an apartment in the city's east-side Thorncliffe Park area. Police have been searching five properties connected to McArthur – four in Toronto and one in Madoc, a township in eastern Ontario that is about halfway to Ottawa.

Kinsman, 49, went missing from Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood in June, while Esen, 44, was last seen in the Yonge and Bloor area last April. Both areas are close to the city's Gay Village of Church and Wellesley.

In August, police established Project Prism to probe their disappearances and share information with investigators on Project Houston, another task force that was looking into the 2012 disappearances of three men from the Church and Wellesley area.

The string of disappearances led area residents to wonder whether a serial killer was operating in the community. But in December, police Chief Mark Saunders said there was no proof that that was the case.

On Thursday, Saunders explained those words were "accurate at that time."

News of the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman also sparked concern among residents in the heart of Toronto's gay community about the safety of online dating.

On Thursday, police said McArthur had been active on several dating apps, as were both missing men.

Idsinga also revealed that McArthur and Kinsman were involved in a sexual relationship for "some time."

He said police don't know if McArthur had a relationship of any kind with Esen.

He declined to specify how McArthur had met the two men.