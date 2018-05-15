Toronto police say investigators collected more than 1,800 pieces of evidence from the apartment of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, as part of what the force is now calling the "largest forensic examination" in its history.

Officers have now finished an inch-by-inch search of the apartment, which started after McArthur's arrest in mid-January. In addition to the items recovered, police said they took some 18,000 photographs inside the Thorncliffe Road apartment McArthur rented near Toronto's Don Valley.

Police provided no details about what those exhibits are, nor what was photographed.

Sources told CBC Toronto that a restrained man was found inside McArthur's apartment at the time of his arrest. Officers had been watching McArthur at the time, and were concerned the man was in "imminent danger."

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of a number of men, many of whom were connected to Toronto's Gay Village.

McArthur is accused of killing the following men: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

Police say they have found the remains of seven of those men, but not Kayhan's.

McArthur is accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen and Abdulbasir Faizi. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi and Majeed Kayhan. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

The remains of a some of the men turned up in garden planters at a home where McArthur worked. Cadaver dogs are also searching dozens of other properties.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator on the case, has called the investigation "unprecedented."

Investigation ongoing

On Monday, there were no more police investigators in anti-contamination suits, but a security guard kept an eye on the 19th floor apartment where McArthur used to live. The door to the apartment is still caked with dust — possibly from an attempt to find fingerprints.

The apartment has now been turned over to property management.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.