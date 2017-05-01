Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown is meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory this morning, saying he would be a partner "the mayor can depend on" if he becomes premier in next year's provincial election.

Brown's visit to city hall comes as Tory continues to criticize the Liberal government for a lack of new money for community housing in this year's budget.

At last Thursday's budget lockup, Brown criticized the government's move to let Toronto tax hotels and Airbnb rentals — saying it wouldn't be a Liberal government without a new tax — and previously opposed the city's plan to toll the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

In a news release issued Monday, Brown promised that if elected, the Ontario PCs will:

Approve the mayor's request to block violent criminals who have been evicted from Toronto Community Housing Buildings from being allowed to re-apply for a TCH unit.

Streamline development "to increase supply and affordability in the housing market."

Direct Metrolinx to make SmartTrack fares uniform with TTC fares.

Commit to regular meetings with Tory.

Brown said he would give the city more money by better managing the infrastructure money the province has.

In the same release, Brown also called on Premier Kathleen Wynne to personally intervene to ensure Bombardier vehicles for the Eglinton-Crosstown project are delivered on time.

Tory, who also recently held a meeting with NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, has said he doesn't intend to endorse a candidate in the next provincial election, but won't hesitate to highlight what parties have ideas that would benefit the city.

The pair are set to speak with reporters following their meeting.