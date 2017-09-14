Patrick Brown says he will ignore Kathleen Wynne's "baseless" threat of legal action over his comments about the Sudbury byelection scandal trial.

On Tuesday, Brown told reporters at Queen's Park that Wynne may only provide answers about the scandal "when she stands trial."

In a letter to the Progressive Conservative leader, Wynne's lawyer Jack B. Siegel called that statement defamatory and said the premier would "enforce her legal rights to the full extent of the law."

"Contrary to your statement, Premier Wynne is not standing trial. Your statement is false and misleading and appears to have been made with the intention to harm the reputation of Ms. Wynne," he wrote.

Brown was asked to retract the statement and issue an apology by 5 p.m. Thursday. It was also demanded that he refrain from making any further "defamatory" statements about Wynne.

Brown responded early Thursday morning.

"Yesterday was a sad day for Ontario. No one, whatever their political view, wants to see the premier of our province debased and humiliated," Brown wrote in a statement posted to his website.

"Regrettably Kathleen Wynne compounded this sorry spectacle with baseless legal threats against me; threats that will be ignored," it continued.

Wynne's legal threat

In the letter sent to Brown Wednesday, Wynne's legal team suggested that a decision to ignore the demands would not be taken lightly.

"Should you fail to comply with the above demands, your inaction and/or actions will give rise to aggravated and punitive damages in any lawsuit commenced against you," Siegel wrote.

"Please be advised that any further defamatory statements will constitute new causes of action against you."

Siegel also referenced Wynne's previous legal battle with the Tories, in which she filed a $2 million libel suit against then-PC leader Tim Hudak.

The suit was eventually dropped, though Siegel described that resolution as "arduous and expensive."